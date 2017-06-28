Margarita Dominguez and The Million Dollar Steinway Piano

The very talented and beautiful Margarita Dominguez is at it again!

Margarita is an actor and a classically trained pianist that has been playing classical and modern piano for over 20 years. I met Margarita when she was doing a benefit to raise money for the veteran group “The Wounded Warriors.” Now her latest project is The Million Dollar Steinway, which is donating 10 percent of the sale of the piano to support the Juvenile Diabetes Reach Fund, Long Island Chapter to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

Sonny of Sonny’s Luxury Pianos, located in Patchogue, New York is the owner of the million dollar Steinway who has chosen Margarita to be their new “Brand Ambassador/Spokesperson. The piano is a one of a kind art case piano that has quite a history.

When he saw the piano, Sonny knew it was a very special hand painted piano. The piano was originally purchased at Sotheby’s London Auction House in the 1920’s from the estate of a prince. In 1960 it was shipped to NYC as a wedding gift to the daughter of the original owner. It was handed down to her son before finding a home in Sonny’s Pianos. The art on the piano represented a beautiful love story of a prince and a princess, but the physical condition of the piano was very poor.

It was then that a team of expert technicians worked to rebuild the piano along with two master artists to complete the restoration of the art on the piano. To clean and restore this piano required very special skills that took the restorers many years to learn.

Art case pianos are precious art objects as well as they are musical instruments. The pianos are characterized by carvings and paintings and other decorations that are all done by hand. In this case the finished project turned out to be a magnificent one of a kind masterpiece.

The piano has been featured in many media outlets from Fox News to Newsday.

Ms. Dominquez is from New York City and attended LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts. She then attended Fordham University and graduated with a degree in Communications Music/Media/Film. Through her generosity towards those less fortunate, her passion for music and her abilities of acting and modeling, she is building an empire known as the “World of Margarita”

Margarita amazing talent is showcased playing Andrea Bocelli’s Time to Say Goodbye on the Million Dollar Piano in this video.

For those interested in this piano and to help raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Reach Fund please contact Margarita here.