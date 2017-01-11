Margot Robbie hit the red carpet for the first time since her surprise nuptials and gave fans a glimpse of her stunning wedding rings.
At Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards on Tuesday, the actress flashed the pretty rings on her left hand in front of photographers at Catch LA in West Hollywood.
The engagement ring features a pear-cut center stone diamond with a pavé-studded band atop a pavé-studded wedding band.
The “Suicide Squad” actress, 26, wed boyfriend Tom Ackerley on a private property in Coorabell, Australia, in front of family and friends in early December, News.com.au reported. Other Australian news outlets claimed she wore her mother’s off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress to say “I do.”
In response to the gossip about her private life, Robbie posted a cheeky Instagram photo of her ring finger.
