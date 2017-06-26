The struggle to effectively blend foundation is a real, everyday plight faced by many people. Even Margot Robbie.

But the actress recently gave Cosmopolitan UK an unexpected piece of beauty advice that helps partially solve the problem ― and does it on the cheap.

“When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends,” she said. “Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don’t blend it, it looks gross ― you can see the foundation in my hair.”

Unless you’re in the habit of face shaving, this struggle is so real. Now, thanks to Robbie, we’ve been gifted a pretty foolproof way to prevent hairline/foundation disasters from happening.