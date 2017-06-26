STYLE
06/26/2017 11:17 am ET

Margot Robbie's Weird Toothbrush Foundation Hack Is Kind Of Genius

A toothbrush?!?!

By Jamie Feldman

The struggle to effectively blend foundation is a real, everyday plight faced by many people. Even Margot Robbie

But the actress recently gave Cosmopolitan UK an unexpected piece of beauty advice that helps partially solve the problem ― and does it on the cheap.

“When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends,” she said. “Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don’t blend it, it looks gross ― you can see the foundation in my hair.”

Unless you’re in the habit of face shaving, this struggle is so real. Now, thanks to Robbie, we’ve been gifted a pretty foolproof way to prevent hairline/foundation disasters from happening.

Might we just recommend keeping your foundation toothbrush far, far away from the one you use to brush your teeth?

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Beauty Makeup Hair Care Margot Robbie Hacks
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Margot Robbie's Weird Toothbrush Foundation Hack Is Kind Of Genius

CONVERSATIONS