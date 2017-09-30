Margot Robbie Just Nervously Tattooed A Fan During A TV Interview

This fan will forever remember the time he met actress Margot Robbie.

That’s after she gave him an impromptu tattoo during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” which aired in the United Kingdom on Friday night.

Robbie was telling host Norton about how she’d inked smiley faces onto her “Suicide Squad” co-stars when he produced a tattoo gun and suggested she do the same on one of her fellow guests.

Actors Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Gosling all declined the offer, so it was up to a member of Norton’s production team — who said he was “a big Margot Robbie fan” — to step up to the challenge.

“I’m probably more nervous than you are,” Robbie told Adam as she delicately inked the “toemoji” onto his foot. “My hands are shaking, but you probably don’t want to hear that,” she added.

Despite admitting it “probably” wasn’t her best work, Robbie finished up the job and left a clearly relieved Adam to show off his new A-list inking.