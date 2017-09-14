The Missouri Senate has formally censured one of its own for the first time in history. The Democrat had refused bipartisan calls for her resignation last month, after she published a Facebook post hoping for the assassination of President Donald Trump.

“I hope Trump is assassinated!” state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote on her private Facebook page at the time, in response to frustration over Trump’s refusal to condemn a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Though she quickly deleted the post, a screenshot of it nevertheless went viral.

Chappelle-Nadal’s fellow state senators voted 28-2 Wednesday in favor of the formal reprimand. She’s also been stripped of her committee assignments.

Republicans in the chamber initially wanted to expel Chappelle-Nadal, but lacked the votes to do so, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The second-term senator adamantly resisted initial calls for her resignation, though she conceded she should have never published the post.

In a conversation Wednesday with St. Louis Public Radio, Chappelle-Nadal acknowledged she may have erred morally, but she appeared to stand by the legality of her act.