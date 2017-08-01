ENTERTAINMENT
08/01/2017 11:23 am ET | Updated 6 minutes ago

Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Makes Her Adorable Stage Debut

Like mother, like daughter.

By Julia Brucculieri

Mariah Carey’s daughter is a little diva in the making. She’s learning from one of the best, after all. 

On Monday night, Carey brought her 6-year-old twins (aka dem babies), daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, out on stage during her concert with Lionel Richie at the Hollywood Bowl.

While the “Hero” singer was performing her classic hit “Always Be My Baby,” Carey noted, “We learned this song the other day!”

“Come on show yourselves to the audience,” Carey encouraged her kids, who seemed a little shy at first.  

As she continued singing, Carey passed the mic to Monroe, who adorably sang along to a few lines once the chorus kicked in. Fittingly, there was a cute clip of the singer with her kids playing on the screen behind them. 

Watch the sweet moment in the video above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

12 Times Mariah Carey Proved She Can Never Be Out Diva'd
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Mariah Carey
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Makes Her Adorable Stage Debut

CONVERSATIONS