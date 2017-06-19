Mariah Carey Releases Rainbow Merch In Support Of The LGBTQ Community

All Mariah Carey wants for Pride Month is to support the LGBTQ community.

The singer released a limited-edition collection of rainbow-themed merchandise on Thursday in celebration of the month. The Mariah Pride tanks, sweaters, phone cases and sweatpants are all available online, and many feature a picture fans of her 1999 album “Rainbow” will find very familiar.

A portion of the proceeds from the gear will go to GLAAD, according to the collection’s website.

Carey has been promoting the merchandise via social media, posting several photos of the gear and one of herself wearing a tank with her likeness.

In 2016, Carey was honored with an Ally Award at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.