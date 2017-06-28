Here’s a sentence we’d never thought we’d write: Mariah Carey has somehow found herself involved in an Israeli corruption scandal.

The elusive chanteuse was grilled by the Israeli media this week over her connection to Australian billionaire James Packer, with whom she called off an engagement in October 2016. Since March, the Israeli police have wanted to question Packer as part of an ongoing investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged gift-giving and corruption.

During a visit to Tel Aviv to promote her skincare line, Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, Carey faced off against a reporter from Israel’s Channel 2 News in an awkward exchange about her ex-fiancé’s whereabouts.

“Please, darling, please! I don’t where the motherf**ker is,” she said. “How am I supposed to know? I don’t know, for real … I don’t know, he’s somewhere doing something, whatever. I have no idea. I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on. I don’t pay attention to it.”

Packer’s close ties to the prime minister have raised eyebrows, because elected officials are not allowed to receive gifts. The businessman allegedly gave Netanyahu’s family members access to his private jet as well as tickets to Carey’s concert in Israel back in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carey also apparently attended a dinner with both Packer and Netanyahu ― the details of which the interviewer was very curious about.

“I was eating the food,” the Grammy winner said. “They had some food there that was pretty good. I don’t know. I was just there because I was invited to a dinner.”