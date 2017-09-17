Marijuana; Entrepreneurs Push Back Trump Administration

At the age of 23, Sean Geng and Darby Cox have built one of the nation’s most successful online headshops. Starting with a measly $600 investment, these two have managed to create an over $5 million-dollar business. Sean and Darby represent a new wave of young entrepreneurs who are rapidly expanding into the Cannabis industry and serving as inspiration for other up and aspiring business owners.

Despite being wildly successful, the two founders of the Smoke Cartel, as well as other marijuana entrepreneurs in the industry are facing a lingering uncertainty in regards to what the Trump administration has in store for such business ventures in the future. Many are talking about Trump’s decision to appoint Jeff Sessions as Attorney General and what this might mean for the cannabis market.

© saul loeb/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Sessions have always had a negative disposition towards marijuana and the Cannabis industry in general, once stating the following “I reject the Idea that America will be a better place if marijuana is sold in every corner store. And I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana, so people can trade one life-wrecking drug for another that is only slightly less awful.” Such a statement from the attorney general of the United States is troublesome for marijuana entrepreneurs and enthusiasts who believe in the good that this plant can do for the nation.

Despite not selling or growing the plant, Sean and Darby have run into various business development issues. Sean says, “Even though Smoke Cartel doesn’t touch the plant itself, our business is associated with Cannabis which creates additional challenges, like not being able to advertise on Facebook or use Google AdWords.”

However, these challenges did not deter Smoke Cartel; it has only made them willing to work harder in order to push back the Trump administration’s unfavorable and unclear stance on marijuana. Darby noted, “It’s been really inspiring, changing the minds of individuals who originally thought negatively of our industry, we’ve been initially turned down for leases, certain banks, things like that – but after talking with them and really explaining what we do, we’ve been able to change the stigma.”

During an interview, Trump was asked to express his opinion regarding presidential candidate Chris Christies desire to use federal authority to curb the growing marijuana industry. This is what Trump had to say, “Yeah, I wouldn’t do it, no – I think it’s up to the states, yeah. I’m a states person. I think it should be up to the states, absolutely.” Trump's statement directly conflicts with what White House press secretary Sean Spicer had to say regarding the marijuana issue. Spicer noted, “When you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people”.

Despite the turbulent government position. Doctors, scientists, and parents across the nation have been speaking out about the health benefits and necessity if medical cannabis. So, what can entrepreneurs do in uncertain times such as these?

Well, Sean and Darby decided to tread on through the political challenges that the Trump administration puts on their path to success. The founders of Smoke Cartel found a niche, and started providing a service that would move the Cannabis industry forward, and improve the lives of both medical and recreational users. “We saw a need in the industry for a clean, well-built, and professional online head shop like Smoke Cartel Inc. We didn’t even realize the full extent of the good we would do for the industry.” Sean and Darby note that they are not afraid of the controversies of their industry; they believe that it has contributed greatly to their success!

The desire for constant growth and improvement also drives the team behind Smoke Cartel. Sean noted that “The other part is constantly improving. I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied with our platform as-is; there’s always something to improve.” Smoke Cartel is expected to grow even more this year along with the growth and expansion of the Cannabis industry. Aspiring marijuana entrepreneurs can learn a lot from Smoke Cartel, their business, and determination to push back on the future uncertainties that the Trump administration brings.