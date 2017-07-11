Marijuana Stocks are Here to Stay, According to New Findings

Everyone who’s keeping tally on marijuana stocks may have just put another notch on the belt of the legal marijuana movement. During recent weeks, numerous White House spokespeople have made comment on the future of cannabis with more pessimistic outlooks on the topic. However, despite this case, more states continue to prove that the marijuana revolution is here to stay. Look at the State of Nevada, which just went live on July 1, 2017. The Las Vegas review Journal stated that they expect Nevada’s recreational marijuana market to generate more than $70 million in tax revenue within the first two years.

Nevada is now the fifth state to open dispensaries’ doors to recreational users, joining Colorado, Alaska, Oregon and Washington. Also keep in mind that California, Massachusetts and Maine also passed recreational measures in November. Even though these still have yet to be finalized, it supports a real case that the trend for marijuana industry growth isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

Where many have become used to the fact that most marijuana stocks are micro-cap companies regarded as penny stocks, there are others (mainly in the biotechnology sector) who are pushing to hit the $1 Billion mark. So it just makes sense that this is an industry that’s here to stay.

Marijuana stock heavyweight, GW Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GWPH) has continuously been referred to by many in the finance community as the first hopeful to legitimize the opportunity that this industry presents. Though the stock is down for the year, the last few weeks have seen an uptrend in the share price. The company’s lead product candidate is its cannabidiol therapy, Epidiolex®. GW is developing it to treat rare forms of epilepsy in children and with few treatments currently in the market, GW’s making a push to position themselves in a leading role within the biotechnology sub-sector, stemming from cannabis.

In addition to this, GW has also developed a multiple sclerosis spasticity treatment called Sativex®. This drug is already in the commercialization phase of development whereby GW is licensing with partners in 16 countries outside of the US. They’ve further received regulatory approval in 12 more countries that the company is expecting to receive approval in several within the next 12 months.

Another marijuana company targeting the biotechnology sector is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). The company’s stock has be climbing since early May and in late June, the stock was added to the Russell 3000® Index. Zynerba is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focusing on synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics. The company’s two drug candidates – ZYN002 – CBD Gel & ZYN001 – THC Prodrug Patch – are in Phase 2 and Phase 1 trials respectively.

Hinting at the building attention that marijuana is gaining in the medical community, the emphasis hasn’t strayed away from analysts watching Zynerba. In fact, of the 5 analysts covering the stock, they’ve all got the company listed as “Strong Buy” right now according to information from Nasdaq as of 7/6/2017.

It’s not just about the herb anymore and what started as a craze surrounding legal recreational marijuana has now opened up much more opportunity for future development based on new acceptance by the general populous. There are many companies out there that have been idly standing by while the government figures out that marijuana could offer more solutions than problems.

During this time that more states are pushing to legalize different versions of cannabis, the looser stance on legalization could begin to spark more excitement for the industry as a whole and marijuana stocks in general. It wouldn’t be a surprise to start seeing sectors like biotech and even agriculture begin to foster, assuming this trend continues for the foreseeable future.

Take, for instance, Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG). This company, typically known for their involvement in helping homeowners breed lush landscapes, has found itself in a speculative group of stocks that “could be” bigger marijuana stock plays. The root of the idea stems (oh the puns) from their subsidiary, Hawthorne Gardening Co., which purchased General Hydroponics Inc. and Bio-Organic Solutions Inc. They make liquid nutrients for indoor marijuana cultivation

Troy Dayton, CEO of ArcView Group, has previously expressed his view on the true potential of agricultural business models benefitting from legalization, “Cannabis is spurring on an ag-tech revolution. This is a boom born entirely out of ending repressive laws. The market is already there, it’s just moving from the shadows into the light. That’s why you’re seeing this incredible growth and why so many people see it as a once-in-a-lifetime [business] opportunity.”

There’s much more to know about marijuana stocks and investing in cannabis securities. Though there are risks out there right now that include the substance not being fully legal on a federal level, there are numerous resources online that offer an abundance of information on the topic. Also keep in mind that the industry is not just limited to the United States. Canada, Australia, Mexico, and even Italy have all been in the news recently with regard to pushing new regulation for legalization & in my opinion, marijuana could be here to stay for a long time.