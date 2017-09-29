Former Marine Learns Tough Life Lesson About Cursing In Front Of His Kid

This former marine is learning not to curse around his child the hard way.
James LaPorta’s toddler repeatedly drops the F-bomb in a hilarious video that he shared to Twitter on Wednesday. And all the ex-serviceman can do is stare in an increasingly bewildered way at the camera:
“As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old,” wrote Florida-based LaPorta, who is now a freelance journalist.
The amusing footage has gone viral, with many commenters sympathizing with his predicament. Others have even suggested other non-curse words for him to use in front of his child.
