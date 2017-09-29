Former Marine Learns Tough Life Lesson About Cursing In Front Of His Kid

This former marine is learning not to curse around his child the hard way.

James LaPorta’s toddler repeatedly drops the F-bomb in a hilarious video that he shared to Twitter on Wednesday. And all the ex-serviceman can do is stare in an increasingly bewildered way at the camera:

As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old. 😐 pic.twitter.com/HSQZN7bHVn — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 27, 2017

“As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old,” wrote Florida-based LaPorta, who is now a freelance journalist.

The amusing footage has gone viral, with many commenters sympathizing with his predicament. Others have even suggested other non-curse words for him to use in front of his child.

You might want to choose a one-syllable word. My stepmom used to say fudge. So you can still change direction mid word. That's pretty useful — bebe neben (@bebenebend) September 28, 2017

I had to rein in the vocabulary too. "Buckets" was my replacement. — Brian McCarthy (@BC_McCarthy) September 28, 2017

My 2-year old recently muttered "fucking car" at an intersection and it filled me with pride and then shame and then pride again. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) September 28, 2017

Just tell everyone that your toddler watched "Casino" without your knowing about it. ;-) — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 28, 2017

First time my son said it was in front of my mom. I told her he was trying to say FireTruck. Mom laughed, wife did not. #reallife — Mark Duffel (@2mduffel) September 28, 2017

Scorsese just hired your kid to write his next film. — Jeremy Bobbitt (@JeremyBobbitt) September 28, 2017