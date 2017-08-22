Maritta Hallani's new music video redefines cuteness!

Maritta Hallani, Lebanese singer who we featured in our Top 3 Rising Stars in the World for 2017, released a new music video today for her song “Kayfa Anam (Afraid to Sleep), [Arabic - Egyptian.]
Having a crush on her neighbor, the rising star conveys the role of a young Arab girl living such experience. The music video is colorful, fun, and brings a new perspective to what Arab girls are living. It is not only about war, tragedy, and oppression.
Palestinian-Canadian author Chaker Khazaal tweeted about the clip, perfectly describing what the viewer sees: art, cuteness, genuinity, passion, and we do agree Chaker, it is amazing to watch!
Elie Fares summed up the video with “Hahaha”; a similar feeling you will definitely get looking at the video, even if you did not speak Arabic.
To Maritta, we wish you the best of luck with your career, as we bet on your success.
