Maritta Hallani's new music video redefines cuteness!

Maritta Hallani, Lebanese singer who we featured in our Top 3 Rising Stars in the World for 2017, released a new music video today for her song “Kayfa Anam (Afraid to Sleep), [Arabic - Egyptian.]

Having a crush on her neighbor, the rising star conveys the role of a young Arab girl living such experience. The music video is colorful, fun, and brings a new perspective to what Arab girls are living. It is not only about war, tragedy, and oppression.

Palestinian-Canadian author Chaker Khazaal tweeted about the clip, perfectly describing what the viewer sees: art, cuteness, genuinity, passion, and we do agree Chaker, it is amazing to watch!

Elie Fares summed up the video with “Hahaha”; a similar feeling you will definitely get looking at the video, even if you did not speak Arabic.