Trump's Failed Army Secretary Nominee Running For Congress

Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green (R) announced Thursday that he will run for Congress, after he failed earlier this year to win confirmation as President Donald Trump’s Army secretary.

“As a proven conservative fighter, I am ready to earn the trust of the voters and take my values and leadership to the United States Congress,” Green said, as reported by The Tennessean.

Green withdrew from consideration as Trump’s Army secretary in early May. He faced significant criticism for a number of remarks he had made disparaging the LGBTQ community, Muslims and others. For example, he said he believed being transgender is a disease and said part of the reason he opposes allowing transgender people to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity is because he has a mission to “crush evil.”

Green jumped into the congressional race when Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) announced Thursday that she would run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Bob Corker.

The Tennessee state legislator expressed frustration with the lack of action by the GOP-led Congress, saying in a statement, “When Republicans hold majorities in Congress, it’s time to lead, not have more committee hearings and protect special interests. The time for appeasement is over.”

The conservative Club for Growth quickly jumped in and said it was backing Green’s candidacy:

Club's PAC is thrilled to announce endorsement of @DrMarkGreen4TN for #TN07! Mark is an outstanding advocate for economic growth! — Club for Growth (@club4growth) October 5, 2017

Green also recently met with Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon, who has been encouraging anti-GOP establishment figures to run for Congress.

So far, Green is the only Republican running for Blackburn’s seat. Justin Kanew, a former contestant on the “Amazing Race,” is running on the Democratic side.