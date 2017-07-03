Mark Hamill Shuts Down Trump's Latest Complaint With 3 Blistering Words

That’s definitely not the answer President Donald Trump was looking for.

Mark Hamill delivered a three-word response to a question Trump had asked on Twitter over the weekend about his voter fraud commission.

Multiple states have refused to cooperate with the panel, which has demanded personal information about American voters including names, addresses, dates of birth, party registration and partial Social Security numbers.

Trump asked:

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017