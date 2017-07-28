Mark Nadler Enthusiastically Opens New Manhattan Cabaret Room, The Beach Club

Mark Nadler, who’s been performing in cabaret since 1971, has opened, his own intimate boite on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Check that. He’s taking over the smallish, tightly jammed restaurant space at The Beach Club on certain nights.

To get things started, Nadler—who’s so prodigiously talented he’s got talents he hasn’t even unveiled yet—has just broken the figurative Champagne bottle over the Beach Club bow with excitement that at the moment needs to be tempered.

Practiced at performing under any circumstances, Nadler himself can work a venue this limited size with ease. Nadler is so effective that he could take a 20,000-seat stadium and turn it into a living room.

But there are still obstacles he needs to hurdle here. Since cabaret, such a significant entertainment genre, has been severely marginalized over the last 20 years with few signs it’s getting better (yoo-hoo, folks, The New York Times no longer covers cabaret), the inauguration of a new outlet is cause for huzzahs.

But for ideal presentation, many requirements exist. As of the first night, there’s the sense that the Beach Club is primarily a restaurant, and whether audiences other than those on site to eat will remain quiet during the performances—even those there to see the show. For performers accompanying themselves, the sightlines are troubling. Customers at the long bar may also figure they have the right to chat distractingly.

Maybe more significantly, the piano is pushed into a corner of the room by a window—where there doesn’t look to be spots for additional musicians. The better placement would be against a wall in the room’s middle, but right now there are banquettes at that location. Nonetheless, it doesn’t look as if management is about to rearrange those.

The room is brand-new, of course, and Nadler is clever enough—and veteran enough—to work out the wrinkles. Even quickly. There is, however, something he may not be in a rush to ameliorate: his own performing style.

Nadler has always made unchecked enthusiasm his signature approach. For this debut, he sang Cole Porter exclusively. He began, amusingly, with “Let’s Misbehave.” When he finished a typically boisterously delivery, he commented that perhaps it was too “big” in a “small room.”

He was on the money there, but not only did he do little to accommodate himself to the room’s size, he sometimes gave the impression, as he has during his traffic-stopping career, that he intended to win the audience over to his belief in jarring volume.

Nadler’s work-the-room expertise was on display as he left the piano and strolled through the room. He talked persuasively about Cole’s private and public life. He did modulate his tones during a medley of Porter love songs—although whether the slow tempo he adapted may not have been completely persuasive. (By the way, he suggested the longing in Porter’s ballads is unique to him. Perhaps he should look more closely at Lorenz Hart’s melancholy words.)