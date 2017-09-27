GOP Rep. Mark Walker Calls Female Colleagues 'Eye Candy' At Press Event

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) said during a press event Monday that he would refer to his women colleagues as “eye candy” if such a comment wasn’t considered sexist.

The GOP congressman, who serves as chair of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), was delivering public comments to lay out the conservative caucus’ congressional goals over the next three months. With committee members gathered behind him, Walker referenced the “accomplished men and women of the RSC.” He then added, “And women ― if it wasn’t sexist, I would say the RSC eye candy, but we’ll leave that out of the record.”

According to The Hill, Walker made the remarks about two minutes into his speech. The congressman walked back his aside a few hours later, telling CNN he fell short when he made a “flippant remark meant to be lighthearted.”

He added, “I’m proud of the women who serve in our RSC leadership.”