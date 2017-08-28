Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Announce Birth Of A Girl With Open Letter

On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their second baby girl, August, born this month.

The two commemorated the joyous moment with a joint open letter that they posted on Facebook about childhood and innocence.

“When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in ― a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality,” the message reads. “We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what’s wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We’re optimists about your generation and the future.”