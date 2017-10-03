"Market Crash" Talk is A Trojan Horse

Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash

Let’s get some undeniable facts out of the way:

1. As Ben Carlson noted in this blog, we have had 14 recessions since 1929. They occur every 4-10 years.

2. Based on an analysis of prior recessions, we are overdue for another one. The median time between recessions is 4 years and 2 months. The last recession ended June 2009. You do the math.

3. No one can predict when the next recession will start. When you read a prediction, keep this in mind. Most economists failed to predict the last three recessions.

Why it’s a trojan horse

Talk of a market crash is great for the financial media, because it encourages viewers to “stay tuned”. This is unfortunate, since most financial information dispensed on CNBC and similar venues is a thinly disguised infomercial for the sponsors of those networks. You would be better off paying no attention to it.

It’s also a boon to the securities industry because it encourages you to “do something” (like overweighting your portfolio in gold), which generates more revenue for its members.

Here’s a different perspective on market crashes, which the financial media won’t report, and your broker doesn’t want you to know:

What if you greeted the next recession with a collective yawn? You did nothing. You ignored the financial news and didn’t respond to entreaties from your broker to “take action.” According to Carlson’s analysis, “three years out from a recession [commencing in 1957] the annual returns showed an average annual gain of 11.9%.” Even waiting only one year post recession yielded positive returns in all but one recession since 1957.

Talk of a market crash is bait the securities industry is hoping you’ll take to make trades. Once you understand its motivation, you’re well on your way to appreciating why speculation about market crashes is a trojan horse.

A better plan

There’s a better way to invest. The time to make changes (if any are required) is before you are emotionally fraught with huge, unrealized losses caused by a crash.

Check your asset allocation. Be sure you have enough bonds in your portfolio to fund at least 3 years of waiting out a market crash, without having to sell stocks and realizing losses.

Remember that all bonds are not created equal. You should not take meaningful risk with the bond portion of your portfolio. It’s your safety net. You might want to consider Vanguard’s Short term Bond Index Fund (VBIRX). It invests about 30% of assets in highly rated corporate bonds and 70% in U.S. government bonds with maturities ranging from one to five years. It’s expense ratio is only 0.07%

The stock portion of your portfolio should be invested in a globally diversified portfolio of low management index funds. I provide details in this blog.

When the dreaded market crash emerges, sit back and relax, secure in the knowledge you have done what you can to prepare in an intelligent and responsible way.

The views of the author are his alone. He is not affiliated with any broker, fund manager or advisory firm.

Any data, information or content on this blog is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer of advisory services.

