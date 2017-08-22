Marketing Advice To Help Your Business Reach Its True Potential

There isn’t a business out there that couldn’t benefit from a better marketing strategy. After all, marketing is the single, greatest platform to attract new leads — the one thing no company can be without. It’s worth noting, however, that marketing can be as difficult as it is important — very. It’s not enough to simply throw something out there and see if it “sticks.” To market effectively, you must mind due diligence, conduct countless hours of research and execute a flawless plan. And even then, no marketing campaign is guaranteed to succeed. If for nothing else, what works in marketing is always changing.

Fortunately, there are several universal truths to today’s marketing landscape; truths that — if executed properly — will help your business. If you want to increase your marketing results, or simply want to start a whole new campaign, may I recommend the following? Done correctly, these three strategies are bound to help further your efforts as a real estate investor.

1. Build A Brand Worthy Of Your Company Name

Today’s most successful entrepreneurs know it, and it’s about time you did, too: The single, most important thing you can do for your company is to build a brand that emphasizes who you want to be and how doing so will help those you intend to serve. Nothing, as far as I am aware, can go farther in establishing a proper reputation and trust in those you serve. After all, what is a great business, if not for a brand that can continually provide their target audience with what it needs?

It’s worth noting, however, that a strong, customer-oriented brand is so much more than an image; it’s quite possibly the strongest marketing platform you have at your disposal. If for nothing else, it’s your brand that will establish the valuable rapport a business needs to have with its customer base. Without trust, your marketing efforts will fall on deaf ears; with it, you will find marketing to be easier than it has ever been before.

With all this in mind, I implore every small business owner to take a good, long look at their personal brand identity. What is it that makes your business unique? What service do you provide? Better yet, what problems does your company solve? Identify what it is that makes you, you. Do that, and integrate it into your brand, and you will find that marketing doesn’t need to be as hard as everyone makes it out to be.

2. Change The Way You Look At Social Media

Without question, social media has become an invaluable business tool — at least, for those that know how to use it. Utilized to its fullest potential, social media can award savvy investors the ability to reach countless leads with the click of a button. The return on investment is unbeatable, but I digress. It’s not enough to simply post on your favorite social media platform without so much as a strategy to back up your reasoning. No. You have to mind due diligence, plan each and every step of your marketing campaign, and strategize accordingly.

First and foremost, you must recognize what each platform is designed for, and what type of content your audience expects from it. Facebook, for example, isn’t just the most popular social media platform out there; it’s also where most people go to be entertained — you would be wise to remember that. So the next time you go to post a listing, be sure to provide your audience with the entertainment they are expecting. Twitter, on the other hand, has taken the position as everyone’s most trusted news source. As a result, I recommend leaning towards informative tweets.

It stands to reason that your social media posts will gain more traction and entice more interaction if they fit within the context of what your audience expects to see on each respective social media platform.

3. Track Your Marketing Efforts

Regardless of which individual marketing funnel you decide to go down, or even how many, you must track your results. It’s not enough to simply market without knowing which campaigns are producing results, and — perhaps even more importantly — those that aren’t. In tracking your results, you are bolstering your marketing efforts two-fold: identifying those channels that are and aren’t working. Knowing where you are realizing the most success and where you could stand to do better is invaluable, and something every investor needs to be doing. Neglecting to do so is a practice in ignorance, and one that could teach you a very costly lesson.

In uncovering your most successful marketing funnels, you gain insight into where your money is best spent — data no investor should be without. If for nothing else, it stands to reason that your best lead producing marketing campaigns should receive a larger allocation of marketing funds. If your direct mail campaign has been met with unparalleled results, there is no reason you shouldn’t ramp up efforts on said campaign. While results are never guaranteed, there is no reason you shouldn’t be syphoning the largest ratio of your marketing budget to your most promising campaigns.

On the other hand, tracking your marketing efforts will also tell you some things you don’t want to hear. In identifying your best campaigns, you will inherently call to attention those that are — more or less — lacking in the lead generation department. And while your worst marketing campaigns may represent a sobering reality, they are nonetheless important to take a look at. In bringing to light your underperforming marketing campaigns, it’s entirely possible to cut funding, or at least take the money and put it to better use. If, for instance, your bandit sign campaign has netted zero leads in six months, perhaps it’s time to use the bandit sign budget on the direct mail campaign I mentioned earlier.

In tracking your results, you will discover what works and what doesn’t. And in doing so, you will have a better idea of what step to take next; a concept that is invaluable to the average small business owner.