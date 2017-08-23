Marketing and IT: Departments That Need Each Other in Your Startup

True partnership is critical for success in digital transformation—especially in the areas of marketing and technology. Indeed, both teams are increasingly dependent on one another to meet growing customer expectations. Still, many companies have found the two groups at odds. Marketing wants to move fast to jump on the next big thing. Meanwhile, IT wants to take their time, ensuring proper security measures are taken, and new infrastructures are scalable for future growth. We’re all on the same team, right? Which begs the question: can’t we all just get along?

The short answer: yes. But it will take some work. As both CMOs and CIOs seek to adjust to their growing scope of work and the changing business landscape, there will be some growing pains in merging these teams together. Luckily, start-ups are better suited to adjusting to–or building their own—a new c-suite position, a CMTO, that harnesses the strengths of both teams for maximum benefit of the company and customers alike. The following are a few things to keep in mind as you seek to merge the teams.

Create Shared Business Goals When the company’s goals are clearly defined and communicated, it is easier for teams to work together to achieve them. Rather than assigning separate goals for IT and Marketing—such as achieving certain security levels or adhering to certain budgets—seek to focus on big-picture business goals that all teams can buy into together. That way, the two teams’ goals are never at odds.

Consider a New Structure The age of digital transformation is changing everything, from how we communicate to how we organize our companies. Digital transformation demands removing silos wherever and whenever possible. As a start-up, you’re empowered to create a structure—any structure—that works for your company, be it embedding an IT partner directly into the marketing team, or merging the two departments together.

Be Willing to Bend the Rules The cloud enabled companies to save time and money by storing different information in different places, depending on data type. Digital transformation—with its outgrowth of as-a-Service (aaS) providers—offers a similar opportunity for companies looking to utilize technology in the most efficient way. Yes, you will always want to keep information safe and avoid app sprawl. But it’s possible some data or projects don’t need the same level of security and scalability that the IT might prefer to implement. Be willing to make exceptions in using aaS providers to keep marketing moving quickly.

Be Patient Digital transformation has brought lots of change for every department. As my colleague Shelly Kramer wrote in her pieces, Strange Bedfellows: Why Your CIO and CMO Need to Deepen Their Relationship, both CIOs and CMOs need to embrace their shifting roles, even amidst chaos and change. In fact, as Shelly pointed out in another article, a record number of CMOs lost their jobs in 2016. It’s a hard time for many to get a grip on the huge range of responsibilities on their shoulders. Encourage team members to have compassion for one another. Appreciate the different strengths that everyone brings to the table in this time of change.

Be Realistic Customer expectations—and the bottom-line—will continue to dictate many business decisions, regardless of what marketing and IT want or need. Encourage teams to be realistic, knowing your company may not always be the fastest to market, and may not always use a new technology just because it’s … new. Speed is good. But digital intelligence is just as important.

Face it: In today’s world—especially as a young startup—you can’t afford the cost of employee infighting. No company today can afford the concept that it’s “too hard” to work together. All C-suite executives are learning their way in the new digital culture. As a leader, it’s your job to ensure everyone in the sandbox has the right tools—and blueprint—for success.