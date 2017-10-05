Bill McManus - Hi Franz, we recently met at a marketing conference, where you were the keynote speaker to over 300 marketing and sales professionals. I was ecstatic when you accepted my offer for this interview. Can you give me a brief overview of who you are and what you do?

Franz Badenhorst - It really is my pleasure, Bill. I started working in a metal fabrication shop when I was fifteen, worked my way up to Safety Inspector and then went back to college to earn my Bachelor's in Applied Science, majoring in the Management of Innovation and Technology. I decided to start my own company, it went well, in terms of sales, I was struggling to keep up with orders and the profit was great. After a couple of months I decided to take a break, I wrote a book on Business Psychology, which incidentally became a best seller almost overnight due to unheard of strategic advice.

After getting married and having two children, I decided to get into Sales and Marketing, a field where strategy is the only thing that separates the great performers from the door-to-door scheme salesmen. After scaling three different companies from one man operations to franchisable (in terms of sales) business ventures. I have also been awarded seven OEM (original equipment manufacturer) certifications, which allow for competitive-relational opportunities.

Bill: That's fascinating, a big leap from working in a metal workshop to scaling businesses.

Franz: Definitely, although, I am not in any way an original thinker, I simply cosynthesize existing strategies. For instance, I recently helped scale a small town palisade installation business to a multi-provincial supplier, I was scrolling through a popular engineering magazine and found that there were several full-page ads on home renovation and concrete walling, I thought to myself that this must've cost a fortune to advertise such a niche product to a mass market, how could they turn all those leads into clients. After a descriptive twenty minute telephonic conversation with the marketing executive of one of these companies, it turned out that they had a lead-prospect-sale ratio of less that 5 percent. I asked him what they did with the other 95 percent of leads, his reply was "nothing".

I immediately looked up three other niche companies who were offering non-competitive services and products. Offered to provide them leads at no upfront cost and one agreed. That one was a local, small town palisade and fencing installation company. I worked out an agreement that 10% commission for the entirety of the lead's purchase will go to the Renovation Company and another 5% will go to me. The remaining 85% went to the palisade installation company.

Bill: Wow, you told that exact story at the conference, and it still astounds me, you mentioned that it brought in over 3 million in sales for the proprietor?

Franz: That's correct, great windfall for the Renovation Company.

Bill: What would your advice be to someone looking to start a business, or someone that has already started a businesses but can't find clients?

Franz: A big part of my education in Marketing and Sales has come from a significant investment in books and courses. These books and courses had similar topics and advice for small to medium sized businesses. I will quickly list a few.

Maximise what you have

This can take many forms, whether you're looking to expand your lead database or offer other services. Maximise what you already have, I highly recommend implementing a referral strategy, less that 2% of businesses have referral strategies, the 2% that have, have a 75% probability factor of existing for more that 20 years and being highly profitable. It is the simplest way to scale any business.

Occam's Razor

Occam's Razor is a principle from philosophy. Suppose there exists two explanations for a problem, the one that makes the fewest assumptions is much more likely to be true. This applies heavily towards marketing and sales as well, whenever devising a strategy, always weigh the consequences of making too many assumptions, and the potential repercussions thereof.

Follow the Windfall

It costs nothing to refer someone to a different company if they are looking for a different product or service. I strongly advise that all businesses record client / prospect contact details, look for the most common referral (in terms of what they're looking), and work out an affiliate agreement with the company you are referring them to. This works extraordinarily well for service providers and suppliers alike.

Don't wear too many hats

As a business owner, your primary duty is to get more clients and generate more revenue, distracting yourself from this could be disastrous as someone once said "where focus goes, energy flows". And a lack of input in other areas in your business could spell disaster for your business.

Bill: Thanks Franz, any parting advice?

Franz: Certainly. Take a break from working in your business, and start working on your business. Many people confuse the two, they are not alike. Working in you business to me means, providing value, generating revenue and delivering results. Working on your business is entirely different, and the distinction is important, working on your business means, finding widfall profits, fishing new wells where your lost-leads could get into and devising new strategies for breaking into a new niche or it could be as easy as implementing a new referral strategy. And one more thing, look up Pareto's Principle, 80% of your efforts will produce 20% of your results, and 20% of your efforts will product 80% of your results, take a minute and check which ones your are focusing on, revise your strategy and focus more energy on the 20% of your efforts that culminate in 80% of your results.

Thank you, Bill.

Bill: Thanks Franz, where can we contact you if we need your services?

Franz: Email would be great, I respond to every single email I receive, email me at badenhorst.franz@gmail.com

Bill: Thanks Franz, you provided a lot of value to me, and I'm sure to the readers as well. Hope to speak soon.