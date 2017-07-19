Marketing for coaches

The Common Thread of Coaches

Many high-profile coaches and event promoters have tried every form of marketing there is to attract clients and attendees to their events. While they all have different methods to make their clients successful and wealthy, they have one thing in common, their consistent use of Facebook ads, Facebook Pixel and a funnel system to engage with their leads.

JT Foxx, top business coach, author and serial entrepreneur has held over 150 free, well attended events across the world in the last year. His speaking and coaching training sessions have successfully delivered results to countless entrepreneurs and a very high percentage of them started with engaging his audience on Facebook. Foxx, like many other online marketers, recognizes that all currencies don’t have pictures of dead presidents on them. An email address entered for a free event, downloadable PDF or e-book is just as valuable as reaching that payment page.

I sat down with the Worlds #1 Wealth Coach to learn his top 5 tips for targeting and nurturing the right audience for his free events.

Know Your Audience - It all starts with making sure you are talking to the right people through your Facebook ads and funnel. According to Foxx, trying to talk to everyone at the same time will find you talking to no one. You have to build your customer avatar and speak to them specifically, not trying to speak to the masses. Match the Message – Foxx says make sure that your audience is actually being spoken to in a way that engages them. If you are speaking to moms then make your message something that speaks to moms, or business owners or real estate investors. Facebook technology makes it very easy to know who you are talking to, so match your message to that. Post Click Engagement - All of the success in your business will be after they see your Facebook ad - it lays in the funnel your leads go through. Once they click the ad, register, sign up or buy you have to engage them and keep them engaged with targeted and valuable content. Success Stories are Key - In any marketing, Foxx affirms that people want to see that other people have gotten results and had success. Think about the last workout DVD you saw, it had people in shape with great before and after pictures and the same applies to business. Foxx’s strongest marketing message is “Results don’t lie” and he encourages you to take some of your best clients and use their success stories in your Facebook marketing and engagement strategy. Deliver on the Promise - Once they come to your event you have already got past the hardest part. Now you need to focus on delivering on the promise that you marketed. When Foxx’s marketing promises "10 steps”, he makes sure to cover 12 steps both delivering on the promise and then over delivering on expectations.

Foxx reminds everyone that it’s important to utilize the technology that’s out there to maximize your leads and conversion rate. It starts with the way your website and funnel are set up using tools like Facebook Pixel, carries through how you target and speak to your audience with your Facebook ads and, of course, Foxx prides his organization on delivering what’s promised and helping his students get results.

Mike is Facebook Ads and Sales Funnels consultant. Co-founder of Bizness Rebels - an agency helping other Rebelpreneurs like you BOOK clients & GROW their badass businesses by unleashing the potential of Sales Funnels and Facebook Ads.

Follow Mike & Bizness Rebels on www.BiznessRebels.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.