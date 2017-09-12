Marmalade Fish Honored as Best for Community Creating Most Positive Community Impact

Marmalade Fish has been recognized for creating the most positive community impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment of global companies.

Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, the assessment measures a company's impact on its workers, community, customers and the environment. To certify as B Corporations, companies like Marmalade Fish must complete the full assessment and have their responses verified by B Lab.

Marmalade Fish is a consultancy specialised in organizational values and culture change, driven by a belief that for Business to create a sustainable future, investment must be made in human capabilities alongside technology. The firm of 35 associates working across 5 continents, bring values and culture to the forefront of how businesses operate in order to increase profits, improve customer and employee experience, innovation and safety standards.

Marmalade Fish CEO, Samie Al-Achrafi commented, “Organizations need to think long-term about how they create a culture that makes it more likely that people at every level of the organisation will make ethically sound decisions. If any CEO wonders whether it is worth the effort, there are many studies have shown that purpose-led and values-aligned companies outperform their competitors by up to 10 times.”

The consultancy was established in 2015 and since then has impacted 195,000 people, working across governments and the aviation, transportation, pharmaceutical, technology, SaaS, financial services, and energy sectors.

Honorees of the Awards are featured on B the Change, the digital Medium publication produced by B Lab, at http://www.bthechange.com.