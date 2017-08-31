Maroon 5 Featuring SZA - What Lovers Do

Legendary boy group Maroon 5, have released an awesome new single, titled “What Lovers Do”. Featuring TDE superstar SZA, this poppy tune is certified to electrify any dance floor. Adam Levine gracefully sings about being lucky in love, as he explains that he is only trying to do “What Lovers Do”. SZA’s angelic vocals mixed with the vivacious melody makes the song a match made in heaven. To hear the latest from Maroon 5 and SZA press play below.