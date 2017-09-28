Maroon 5 Releases "What Lovers Do" Video Ft. SZA

Maroon 5 and SZA embark on a magical journey in the newest video for their hit single “What Lovers Do”. This comes one day after SZA’s “Love Galore” went platinum!

Directed by Joseph Kahn, this incredibly crafted visual, displays Adam Levine and SZA running from one adventure to the next, as they always manage to find each other no matter what the scenery. As the video progresses, you will see SZA turn into an angelic mermaid and Levine a godzilla, as the continue there game of cat and mouse.

SZA’s natural ability to shine on screen is the perfect chemistry to match Levine’s electric, energetic vibe. Also in this new visual, you will see the TDE superstar in full control! In each changing scene, her competitive nature leads her and Levine on a path to discover what it is that lovers actually do.

In the finale of this video, Levine gets shot and wakes up to find none other than SZA as his nurse. In the end SZA remained in control, and all Adam Levine could do is try to keep up, even if it almost killed him. The cinematography of this visual is one of the best from 2017, and deserves to be seen by the masses.