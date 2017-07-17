Q: Tell us a little about your background and who you are?

A: My name is Marques Ogden, I am originally from Washington D.C. I was raised by a single father, and my older brother is Jonathan Ogden, the Hall of Fame left tackle who played for the Baltimore Ravens for 12 seasons. I attended St. John's College high school, and then received a football scholarship to play at Howard University. Howard taught me a lot about the importance of education, how to be properly prepared for life after college, along with how to excel both on and off the field. So I am very fortunate to attend such a strong academic and athletic institution.

Q: Talk about your NFL career and how that played a part in business.

A: Playing in the NFL was some of the best years of my life. I learned a lot about discipline, teamwork, accountability, and how to be a professional on and off the grid iron. I was blessed to have some great head coaches and position coaches as well! The NFL taught me how to always put your best foot forward, as well as how to deal with good and bad days at the office. In business it is the same type of arena, you will have good and bad days, ups and downs, wins and losses, etc... The best business owners are able to stay even keel throughout the process of building their business; therefore, not getting too high in the high times or too low in the low times. Being mentally balanced is extremely crucial to have a successful business. Playing in the NFL taught me these attributes in my almost 6 years career.

Q: What was your first business and why did it turn out the way it did?

A: My first business was a construction company named Kayden Premier Enterprises. I was a concrete and earthwork contractor, that did most of my business in the Baltimore city vicinity. I would say that my business that was very successful in the first five years, but then I ended up going bankrupt for 3 main reasons. Number one we grew exceptionally fast, and in a business such as construction where you must have ample liquidity, I was not able to sustain our growth correctly. Next, I did not properly vet my business partner, and by the time I found out he was not the right fit for me it was too late. Finally, I trusted a client that took good care of me six months prior on a different job site. Six months later, I ended up doing a change order that cost me almost $2 million without getting a signed contract. I took the clients word orally, on a handshake deal. Once I completed my scope of work and it was time to get paid back my money I never got repaid by the developer and general contractor. I constantly express to audiences when I speak publicly, the following saying, "a client will care about their bottom line before yours.”

Q: What is the most challenging part about building a successful business?

A: In my opinion, the most challenging part of sustaining a successful business is learning how to scale your business properly so you don't grow too fast. All businesses want to grow and exceed revenue and profitability from the prior year or years they been in business, but there is a catch. You cannot truly grow a business too quickly into today’s economy, especially a business where liquidity is key. When I was in construction we went from $7 million total revenue in 2011, to $12 million in total revenue in 2012. Although I thought I was doing a phenomenal thing, in reality, I was signing my death warrant. No business should scale that quickly unless you are running a business where your expenses are super low and you're not including liquidity as a crucial part of your foundation. Again it is really difficult in my opinion, to scale your business really fast as you are navigating the seas of entrepreneurship.

Q: What made you want to pursue a career in speaking?

A: The number one reason I decided to pursue a career in public speaking, was to educate people on my mistakes that I made in business. The bankruptcy I went through was absolutely horrific. I lost my home, my cars, my credit, and most of my friends all in a 90 day period. So my main reason for entering the world of public speaking was to help people learn what I did wrong, so they could prosper where I failed!

Q: Talk a little about your speaking academy and why it is so beneficial?

A: Our speaking academy was formulated to do three main things. Number one is to help people improve their communication skills. Number two is to help people learn the art of successful networking. Number three is to help individuals enhance their individual brands. We bring individuals from all walks of life together for two days of comprehensive learning, but more importantly networking. Our brand is a big believer that if attendees and sponsors/vendors are not networking with each other then they are being cheated out of their experience. This is going to be our third academy coming up in Baltimore, Maryland in November. We have a 90% retention rate in sponsors renewing their sponsorships, and we have a very high rate of attendees coming back to our academy as well. During the sessions, we work on things such as the art of transition, business due diligence, how to portray effective leadership, and much more. We have almost 7 to 8 hours of networking built into our program within the two-day conference. We also do breakout sessions to practice what we are learning during the conference, so our attendees can get maximum results and when they leave the conference they will be better than when they came in the door.

Q: Being a former professional athlete, how much do you think that has contributed to you being a successful entrepreneur?

A: The speaking academy has helped me on so many levels from connecting with very successful executives, to reconnecting with former NFL brotherhood and other athletes. Plus, I have been able to constantly develop my communication skills. I don't care what you do in life or career if you are not good at communicating your thoughts and words with others you will never be truly successful. The most successful individuals are the ones who can express themselves and show great leadership qualities so others will follow their lead. The speaking academy has been crucial in developing and perfecting my skills to be a better public speaker along with becoming a better marketer and salesman.

Q: What are some of your future plans and long term goals?

A: I am partnering with two gentlemen, Alan Belchar and Luc Sisombath. Alan is a former UFC athlete and we are focusing on creating high end, on-line speaking coaching programs. We are also forming a mastermind group as well. During our eight-week online speaking coaching program, participants will learn the three secret keys of how to ascend in corporate America, along with how to become more successful at the art of sales. We will be kicking off this program office in fall of this year at our November speaking academy. So please be on the lookout for more information regarding our mastermind group and online speaking coaching program.

Q: What is your ultimate "why" for your business?

A: Assuming I can keep one person from going bankrupt by hearing my testimony I will truly be a happy man. Ultimately my “why” is to help educate others so they can be successful and live prosperous and fruitful lives!

I want to thank Marques for his time and to keep up with all of his moves, visit his websites at www.marquesodgenpublicspeaker.com and www.marquesogdenspeakingacademy.com and follow him on social media below!

LinkedIn: Marques Ogden

Snapchat: MOgden71

Facebook: Marques Ogden

Instagram: @MarquesOgden

Twitter: @Marques_ogden