MARRIAGE EQUALITY AND ITS IMPACT ON REAL ESTATE

It has been a bit more than two years since Jim Obergefell, a former real estate agent in Cincinnati who has since moved to Washington, D.C., won his landmark Supreme Court case, Obergefell v. Hodges, that made Marriage Equality the law of the land.

Those of us in the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) were obviously thrilled that one of our own members led the fight that changed our nation. But we also knew the decision would ultimately pay major dividends in other aspects of our lives far beyond marriage.

While not for everyone, marriage has always been a cornerstone of American life. From the days of youth, into our teens and early relationships, society has taught us that marriage is the ultimate relationship destination. LGBTs now have that right.

Younger members of our community can begin dreaming of their own special day while those of us already down the relationship path can continue towards marriage, if we choose, unimpeded.

But we also need to understand how marriage impacts everything else in our lives including, unfortunately, the likely rise in LGBT divorces. Marriage also may bring a greater numbers of LGBTs raising children and everything that comes with that.

Marriage is a cornerstone and will bring about a paradigm shift in the overall lives and attitudes of the LGBT community. And while we, and so many others, cheered the simple act of marriage equality, NAGLREP wanted to learn more about the potential changes on the horizon.

We dove in deep with our LGBT Real Estate Report for 2017 that showcases how the LGBT community is poised to reap even more massive benefits from the 2015 Supreme Court decision than may have been immediately noticed.

We started by looking at homeownership which has always been predicated by the circle of life. Marriages, kids, more kids, new jobs, promotions, divorce and so many other events trigger home buying and selling. Our report shows that 47% of NAGLREP members believe LGBT couples are already buying more homes than prior to the decision AND 46% believe the entirety of the LGBT community is more interested in homeownership.

The confidence and legal status the LGBT community gained with marriage equality is apparently leading to children. Nearly 60% of NAGLREP members are reporting an increase of LGBTs with children which may be why 29% believe that more LGBTs will move out of the urban centers. Will the stereotypical “white picket fence” become a norm for LGBTs?

Our study found that job change/relocation is the clear driver for LGBT moves followed by retirement, marriage, engagement and children. Divorce and death of a spouse and partner are also on the list.

Here is another exciting development. The LGBT community desires larger and better homes. Nearly 50% of our surveyed members report that of their LGBT clients, move-up buyers will dominate downsizers by an almost three-to-one margin in the near future.

And, don’t forget, the LGBT community has almost $1 trillion in annual buying power, which is more than the Asian-American population, according to Witeck Communications.

And while marriage equality is clearly having major implications on our desire to own a home, we still face challenges. Discrimination against the LGBT community remains a concern with 44% of those who responded indicating a sizeable number of their LGBT clients would experience the same or worse discrimination than in years past.

For those LGBTs currently in the home search, I wanted to offer a few tips for LGBTs looking to become homeowners:

Do the upfront work: Explore neighborhoods in person and on such sites as Zillow.com and Realtor.com to determine prices, types of available homes.

Get your paperwork in order: You will need to have pay stubs to show jobs and earnings for 2016, 2017. You will also need to spend time understanding how much you can afford in a down payment.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage: This is a relatively easy process and you can utilize NAGLREP partners SunTrust Bank, Union Bank, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. This is an important step because you will learn how much the banks will provide.

Use a NAGLREP agent: I have seen over our 10 years countless examples of buyers and sellers feeling more comfortable with a like-minded LGBT or allied agents who understand the extra anxiety that goes into such a large decision. You may also need ancillary services like title and legal professionals skilled in LGBT issues and concerns.