WEDDINGS
09/13/2017 08:46 pm ET

If These 22 Tweets Sound Familiar, You're Probably Married

"Relationship status: Married so long that my wife thinks I’m smelling up the bathroom on purpose."

By Kelsey Borresen

Like many things in life, marriage is all about perspective.

The little annoyances and quirks that come with sharing your life with another person can either be a total drag or a real hoot, depending on how you look at them. Below, 22 relatable tweets that remind us married life can be pretty hilarious. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Funny Tweets About Married Life
PHOTO GALLERY
Funny Tweets About Married Life
Suggest a correction
Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Science And Technology
If These 22 Tweets Sound Familiar, You're Probably Married

CONVERSATIONS