WEDDINGS
08/17/2017 07:01 pm ET

19 Tweets That Will Make Married People Say 'Yep, Exactly'

"My wife hates snakes. But if they sold snakes at Target, we'd probably have a few snakes."

By Kelsey Borresen

No matter how you define marriage, there are certain universal experiences that will sound familiar to husbands and wives across the board.

Below, 19 hilariously relatable tweets about married life. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Spot-On Marriage Tweets
Suggest a correction
Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Marriage
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend... with better advice.
19 Tweets That Will Make Married People Say 'Yep, Exactly'

CONVERSATIONS