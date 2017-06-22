'Marshall' Brings Thurgood Marshall's Early Civil Rights Crusade To The Big Screen

Before Thurgood Marshall became the Supreme Court’s first African-American justice and won the landmark case that ended segregation in public schools, he was a lawyer for the NAACP. In 1941, more than a decade before the civil rights movement peaked, Marshall defended a black chauffeur whose white socialite employer accused him of sexual assault.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get On Up,” will portray Marshall in the biopic titled, well, “Marshall.” He’s joined by Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson as the chauffeur and socialite, respectively, while Josh Gad plays a Jewish attorney who aided in the defense.