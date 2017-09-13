A Reality Show About Marshawn Lynch Is Coming To Facebook

8 Powerful Quotes On Muhammad Ali's Influence

Will Smith on playing Ali onscreen

“When we think about the legacy of Muhammad Ali, what he did in the ring is not what we think about. For nearly two years I worked to transform myself into the man who changed his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali and shook up the world. That’s really what makes my job so beautiful as an actor -- for four, five months at a time, I get to wear people’s lives. So I got to wear Muhammad Ali’s greatness. I got to study and feel and embody the soul of the man. From the foundations of Islam and the strength of his Muslim faith in his life to the beautiful wake that he always leaves in his magnificent path. And what I learned about the word "legacy" is that it extends far beyond our professional accomplishments. It extends far beyond accolades. Muhammad Ali is a champion for civil rights, he’s a champion in the fight against injustice, he’s a champion for utilizing whatever tools he has to make the world a better place.” <a href="http://www.si.com/sportsperson/video/2015/12/16/will-smith-his-connection-muhammad-ali" target="_blank">(Sports Illustrated)</a>

