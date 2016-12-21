Police Officer Stops Speeding Student, Then Fixes His Tie

Now that’s a clothes call.

When a police officer in Menomonie, Wisconsin, pulled over a speeding driver Nov. 30, he was considering giving a ticket, not a lesson in the sartorial arts.

Officer Martin Folczyk pulled the car over and discovered University of Wisconsin-Stout student Trevor Keeney, who was very agitated.

“I have to get a tie tied,” Keeney said, according to KMSP TV. “I have a presentation and I thought my buddy was home but he’s not, and I’m running behind.”

Officer Folczyk then asked for the necktie and immediately started multitasking, putting the tie around his own neck, and tying it, while making sure Keeney’s license and insurance checked out.

Menomonie Police Dept

Folczyk’s nice gesture wasn’t without slight complications. When he handed the tie back, it was too short for Keeney.

Folczyk took the tie back from Keeney and re-tied it. He then gave it back and let the student go with just a warning.

Properly dressed, Keeney went on to get 92 percent on his presentation for an outside sales class, according to ABC News.

Of course, Dave Chappelle might have a few thoughts about this interaction.