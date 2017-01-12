Martin Luther King Day: A Day On, Not Off

pexels

On January 16th, our nation unites in honor of the leadership and compassion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who tirelessly lead the United States in her struggle for civil rights and community values. His vision of a United States free of discrimination and oppression inspired numerous nonviolent movements across the country. Dr. King’s courageous stance against systemic racism helped him become one of the most well known leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many pay tribute to his legacy of peace and commitment to the community each year through acts of service.

Signed into law in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, Martin Luther King Day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1986. In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King Day as a national day of service, noting it was a “day on, not a day off.” In 2009, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama launched United We Serve. This initiative reaffirms the call to service to “create a sustained, collaborative, and focused effort to meet community needs.” Reminding citizens that “injustice remains in many corners of our country” and that “it is our mission to fulfill King’s vision of a Nation devoted to rejecting bigotry in all its forms,” the holiday inspired numerous projects nationwide. This National Day of Service has inspired numerous projects, as citizens volunteer at soup kitchens, Veterans Affairs offices, and local schools. This year, find a creative way to serve, maybe with one of these ideas and organizations to further Dr. King’s legacy of civic engagement.

1. Support a Local Food Bank: Feeding America has numerous initiatives devoted to ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. Find a volunteer opportunity near you, and spend the day preparing meals, organizing supplies, or collecting goods.

2. Plant Trees in Your Neighborhood: With tree cover declining in urban areas and air pollution on the rise, planting trees is a simple act that promotes environmental wellness and community health. Gather some friends and find a site to plant your tree. Be sure to follow these Utah State University guidelines.

3. Become a STEM mentor: President Obama has prioritized math and science education for our nation’s students. Mentorship provides future scientists, mathematicians, and engineers with guidance and inspiration, which is especially crucial for low-income students. If you are called to be a STEM mentor, learn more here.

4. Teach Financial Literacy: Most of us don’t learn the ins and outs of budgeting, credit, and savings in high school; many never learn effective tools for financial literacy. Teaching money management helps community members avoid pitfalls and possibly poverty. For more information, read these guidelines from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

5. Help Families Access Health Care: For low-income families, receiving proper medical care may be a struggle, and parents may be unaware of resources. CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) provides free or reduced cost care to families and children. Help families receive the care they need by organizing outreach events to educate families.

