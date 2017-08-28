Mary Meeker: Why STEM Matters for a Venture Capitalist

Aside from their tremendous successes, what do Amazon, Twitter, and Google have in common? They were all backed by an important venture capital firm called Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB). KPCB is one of the top venture capital firms in the world, specializing in investments in incubation, early stage and growth companies, with over 500 ventures in its portfolio; and one of its key partners is a woman named Mary Meeker.

Meeker specializes in internet and new technologies, and is perhaps most well known for her famous State of the Internet Address – an annual report that analyzes trends giving important and interesting insights about the current state of technology and the internet.

Meeker’s 2017 State of the Internet report comes in at 355 slides, and covers things like “what’s getting funded, how internet adoption is progressing, which interfaces are resonating, and what will be big next,” (Techcrunch). Some of the most interesting takeaways from this report include: “voice is beginning to replace typing in online queries… Netflix went from 0 to more than 30 percent of home entertainment revenue in 10 years in the U.S…. and wearables are gaining adoption with about 25 percent of Americans owning one,” (Recode).

What is special about Meeker’s report is that it is extremely detailed, insightful, and reliable. Meeker is gifted in gathering and organizing massive amounts of data and assembling such data into the reports. This is a difficult task that requires both a mathematical mind as well as a deeper understanding of the underlying science and technology behind these markets. This is where STEM can come in handy.

And indeed, Meeker, a venture capitalist, also has a STEM background. In addition to an M.B.A. in finance from Cornell, Meeker holds a B.A. in psychology from DePauw University. “Psychology is a core STEM discipline because of its direct scientific and technological innovations, as well as its indirect contributions to education and learning in science and technology,” (American Psychological Association). It is her combination of STEM and business expertise that allow her to generate such an insightful and important annual report, and be such a successful venture capitalist.

Another thing that venture capital and STEM have in common is the lack of women and the large gender gap. “Fewer than 6% of all decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women,” (Fortune). Likewise, currently, women hold only 23% of the STEM jobs. One of the main reasons for this huge gender disparity in both fields is the lack of female role models.

“Women feel more welcome in firms where they see other women,” Miura-Ko said. “Women tend to question how they will fit into male-dominated firms,” (Fortune). Many women don’t enter the STEM professions for the same reasons – they feel intimidated by the existing gender gaps and the lack of female success stories in these fields.