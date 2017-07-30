MARY TYLER CARAMOOR: Spending the Night With Sutton Foster

As the oil well-heeled perfectly coifed middle-aged beach glow couple, who no doubt smelled like the zen fumes of their local Spa, glided their way past my friend and I last night, from deep within the fairy lit magical forest that surrounds the 90 acres of sculpted gardens of the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts which is located a mere cup of flour’s throw from the Martha Stewart estate up here in Westchester, the older Richie Rich part of the equation turned dopily to his companion, who was no doubt being lead by the beaming Searchlight of her diamond rings, and said, “This is the kind of night that makes you feel like it’s good to be alive.”

And he was right.

This was a Midsummer Night’s Dream in more ways that one.

Say what you will about global warming, last night was one very convenient truth. I mean here it was, the end of July, the temperature was headed towards a brisk- for-summer 64, we were wearing long sleeves and jackets and it felt, in the moment, like the only thing that was sprouting in the fields was was a kind of fragrant, better than laughing gas bliss.

Everyone there, all 1500, were stoned on high-quality legal nature.

We were simply besotted by the moon which had clearly sent down very specific instructions to walk slowly, talk softly, and for a few hours at least, forget the antics of the fool on the hill.

We, who are helplessly hooked on iphonics, shut our devices off in obedient unison, like the follow the rules, cooperative cult that we grown ups are and headed towards the big tent, not to see the circus, although the merriment outside would have lead you to believe that’s exactly where we were headed.

No, we were there to listen to a nightingale.

We filled our seats quickly (the Jacob Burns Center must have had a lot of empty ones that night, because the entire Caucasian tribe was here) and at the precise moment that the clock struck 8:00, out moseyed the musicians like they were part of the wind up mechanism, followed by the ethereal Hermia of the evening, Sutton Foster, who double-waved to the roaring crowd looking like she was there to grab her middle school diploma that she thought she would NEVER get and then run away with sheepskin in hand.

But then: magic happened.

In the blink of an eye, she boldly got naked. Not literally.

She shed skin, which feathered to the ground like a billowing satin robe, and instantly morphed into a sultry, confident torch bearing adult, standing erect and taller, if that’s even possible (in those four-inch heels she had to be over six feet), she took confident possession of the microphone and released her most personal, sacred secrets which, like all of us know, are the uncontainable doves of the our mutually caged soul which we try most of our lives to train in the hopes that one day we will be able once and for all, to release them out, into the world and in the process set us free too

The instrument of her voice is as clear as a just polished Downton Abbey bell which she delivers in the throes of an actor’s trance: you literally see her imagining exactly where she is…and what battle lies ahead.

She doesn’t just sing songs. That’s what singers do.

She performs them. She treats every melody with great, abiding respect, as if they were all, her most prized possessions.

The underlying theme for the evening was simple: Be optimistic no matter what. Just say, “yes.” Go for it. Now let’s put on a peerless, well crafted show which will act as a road map, complete with warning signs along the way, which will teach you, via the codes that are built inside they most brilliant lyrics of the Great American Song book. how to get, but most importantly, stay there.

And that is what made me think that she in the moment, that Sutton iwas our Mary Tyler Caramoor.

She has that very same, get up and go spunk that Lou Grant hated.

The songs got their own mini billboards as well.

A quick emotional headline.

A reason for being moment.

And then: the whirly gig emotional and pitch perfect tornado began.

Each and every, spit-shined, well rehearsed note arrived like an urgent telegram from the front, that had to be read if there was any hope at all for the world to make any sense of the war between men and women.

This is the kind of Cabaret act that the great Mel Torme used to do which featured one impossible to resist, insanely clever, once upon a time song-nugget after another, which was at once forever timely and human informative, as Mel and now Sutton treated their music with such a deft, magician’s slight of hand ease, that we could easily not see the sheer years of training, athletic skill that it takes to pull something that complicated off.

Sutton, alternates from being the perpetually goofy, self-concsious12 year old who is still miming Broadway cast albums in her parent’s wood paneled living room, and the gorgeous, seasoned veteran Broadway star who has almost as many emotional life scars as the late Elaine Stritch (who I think surely must still be singing and boozing it up in her coffin).

Despite being the brilliant, light energy source for Con Ed that she surely is, she has clearly had her many tour of duties in the battlefield of the heart and you get a sense, that behind closed doors, she has spent much of her adult life, recovering from her wounds and rebuilding her defenses.

Like the great song with before her, she calls up the big guns like Cole Porter whose savage lyrics were the bullets over Broadway. Every song was presented like a master class in understanding why we do what we do.

Why we feel what we feel.

She flirts with every tune, with such casual and confident coquetry that we get the sense that she knows, despite how wounded and vulnerable that she is, that she knows her true source of power. Whether or not it works for or against her is a whole other issue.

Best of all her, is her total commitment to be wide open for business for the three or four minute duration of any song, which makes it easy for us, the listener, to feel as susceptible as she is.

I found myself hanging…on…to every…word while the subtext of the song carried me like the baby Moses merrily down the stream in my tiny little boat basket. As an audience we may not have always known where we’re headed. But thanks to Sutton’s impossible to resist charm, we had complete faith in the ride.

And most where we all silently crave to be.

Home.

Safe and sound.

And oh that sound.

Most of the night was spent watching Sutton Seduce them. Tease them. Only to suddenly PUSH them away because the invisible men that she was singing to had used their wiles to trick her into believing that she was forever adored, only to realized, yeah no.

Alone again, naturally.

But the thing with Sutton is that she always makes a conquering return, Broadway style, her feet firmly planted, her arms boldly outstretched in triumph.

This is the kind of defining, near superhero moment that someone like Judy Garland used to create which, when her stunning vibrato and suddenly reached for and grabbed final upper register note, would stir up the oppressed souls of her gay audience until they all screamed out in unified bliss.

Sutton was joined for a couple of tunes with her BFF Megan McGinnis, who appeared with her in Little Women. They both just became new mommies. One naturally. The other (Sutton) through adoption.

Sharing their newfound mommy ecstasy which is surely the cherry on the top of their friendship. the two sang as one. Literally. Their voices and harmonies which were like a pair of soaring beach kites that could defy a hurricane, were virtually identical. These two know each other SO well and have such confidence in their ability, that it was like watching Jimmy Cagney dance with Eddie Foy in “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

Two veterans, on top of their game and were basking, no, celebrating in it.

Sutton also visited shows that I did not see, including a show that her brother, Hunter was in, “The Bridges of Madison County.”

The song that she sang, which Steven Pasqual performed on stage and one more after it, which were both written by the same composer, James Robert Brown, was a staggering moment of discovery that just made you want to see the show right now.

As the 90-minute performance FLEW by, and reached its final crescendo, it was by then painfully obvious to all who had witnessed the event, that the Great American Songbook is still as curative as it is instructive and relevant as it ever was.

Sutton’s encore was the anthem from 42nd Street which simply raised the roof.

As the song ended, right on the beat, up went that protective robe again and just like that, she was the ball fleeing Cinderella at midnight: a simple, bashful, gee whiz, kid, who mocked stumbled backwards (with genuine delight) when she was presented with the evening’s bouquet. As she disappeared into the wings, where I imagined she would either stumble on a cable or walk directly into a wall, I half expected Puck to appear in order to bless the house and its occupants with good fortune to "restore amends" and suggests that what the audience experienced might just be a dream.

Which it was.

An unforgettable one.

Lucky us.

We got to meet a Sutton Foster Child.