Massive Baby News Jolts 'Big Bang Theory' In Season Premiere (Spoilers)

We’re going to tell you up front ― Amy (Mayim Bialik) said yes to Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal on “The Big Bang Theory” season premiere Monday.

But that’s not the big news. Something perhaps more unexpected came up ― Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is expecting! Again.

Both Bernadette and Howard (Simon Helberg) freaked out at the prospect of having a second child so soon after the birth of Halley.

But they’re getting over it.

Right, Howard?

Here’s how the news got delivered:

“Entertainment Tonight” noted that the show wrote the anticipated arrival into the plot because offscreen, Rauch is expecting a child with husband Winston Beigel.