Master French Chef Alain Senderens Dies at the age of 77 By John Mariani

One of the finest originators of France’s la nouvelle cuisine, Alain Senderens, died last week at the age of 77 at his home in southwest France. Among his colleagues he was universally respected and was mentor to some of France’s next generation of great chefs.

Senderens was not so much an iconoclast—he never betrayed the principles of classic French cuisine—but when he introduced dishes like lobster with vanilla sauce and roast duck Apicius (a dish from ancient Rome), he was considered among the true innovators of the movement called la nouvelle cuisine that began in the late 1960s. La nouvelle cuisine was never doctrinaire and was many things to many people; the accepted rubrics of the movement, which encompassed everyone from Paul Bocuse and Michel Guérard to Alain Chapel and Roger Vergé, were to simplify menus, respect regionality, buy only the finest seasonal ingredients and to take heed of their guest’s health, although the idea of la nouvelle cuisine being much lighter than traditional French cuisine was only a small part of the movement.

I met Senderens twice, once when he had a restaurant (briefly) in New York and again in 2012, towards the end of his career in Paris, where he had taken over the legendary Lucas Carton (opened in 1925) on the Place Madeleine. His own first restaurant, named L’Archestrate, opened in Paris in 1968, when he was in his heyday. He closed that Michelin three-star flagship in 1985 to go to Lucas Carton, where he maintained the restaurant’s three stars. Then, in 2005, he shocked gastronomes worldwide when he chose to “return” those stars—Michelin refused to accept them back—downscaled the restaurant’s décor, changed its name to Senderens (below), and charged 100 euros for a meal—less than half what it was at Lucas Carton. "I feel like having fun," he told the NY Times. “I don't want to feed my ego anymore. I am too old for that. I can do beautiful cuisine without all the tra-la-la and chichi, and put the money into what's on the plate."

On meeting Senderens at his namesake in Paris, I found him extremely affable, despite elementary English, and still very excited about new ideas for his menus. I remember enjoying an appetizer of foie gras with fava beans and wonderful bread, and a variation on his lobster with vanilla—open ravioli and lobster flavored with vanilla, served with spinach.

A more classic side was shown impeccably with a rabbit à la royale, as well as squab with corn and a puree of peas. Scallops came with glazed turnips and the crunch of hazelnuts.

The desserts included a mousseline of pumpkin with vanilla jelly and bourbon ice cream, lemon zest and "chips" of pumpkin, as well as "pom. . . pom. . .pom," a dessert of apple confit, cooked very slowly, and roasted in wine.

In retrospect, I now think that Senderens’s best contribution to French gastronomy was not in those innovations of the 1970s but in using his name to promote the idea that haute cuisine had indeed become too haughty, with not enough clientele to support it. That idea paved the way for many of his three-star colleagues to open their own bistros and brasseries (which, ironically, made them more money than their three-star flagships) and to stop agonizing over whether next year the draconian Michelin Guide might take away a star.