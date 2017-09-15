Masturbation is not a disease in need of a cure

Despite countless attempts to stem the tide, study after study confirms that 94 percent of young adolescents masturbate and that the remaining 6 percent are liars.

Yes, there are those who say it is a sin, but they are simply wrong in the sense that there is no explicit claim in the Bible that masturbation is sinful; and remember, that's from the same benign deity who remembered to let us specifically know that lots of other sexual stuff was very, very bad indeed. Additional religious studies suggest that God does not kill a bunny or a kitten every time someone masturbates.

We were born sexual beings, and there's enough early sexual clues for this fact to be rather self-evident: boys have erections in the womb, all of us develop crushes at an early age, most of us play love games like sending Valentine's Day cards and so on. But at the age of the onset of puberty, we get a massive upgrade, call it Sexuality 2.0, when all of our preloaded wetware becomes fully operational. Adults who fear sex try to delay the onset by either remaining silent ("Nothing to see here folks") or by squelching any overt interest on the part of young people by huffing, "You're too young to be thinking about that sort of thing!"

What actually happens in puberty?

But the genie is out of the bottle (the masturbation metaphors practically write themselves!). Boys, for example, experience a 17-fold increase in their testosterone levels over a three-month period. Among other wonderful side effects like hair "down there," testosterone facilitates the production of new stuff, technically called sperm, but this is a family-friendly article so we'll just call it new stuff.

Now girls have their share of testosterone too, but for some reason they don't like to use it to make new stuff; instead, they use it for creepy things like brain development.

But both boys and girls begin to have feelings they've never had before, and they begin enjoying touches that were never particularly special to them in earlier years. And owing to Sexuality 2.0, it's quite understandable and normal that they have these desires and feelings. All those parts that had us shouting out "It's a boy!" or "It's a girl!" are now fully operational. Everything works, and that's a good thing. But with great power comes great responsibility, and Mother Nature has worked out a way for us to learn how to (*ahem*) handle that.

We all need to learn about our own body, how it works, what it likes, how much is enough and how much is too dang much. This is helpful because, even if both she and I want to be virgins until the day we marry, we can have an intelligent conversation about what we like and how frequently we like it. This goes to that notion of compatibility, specifically sexual compatibility. (And if you’ve never had a sexually incompatible relationship, consider yourself lucky to have dodged that bullet.)

Masturbation has far too many benefits to describe here, but that's why you have the Internet. Whether we're closeted or comfortably open about masturbation, we need to remember that no one ever died from masturbation or became addicted to it — not even that very competitive teenager who seems to be going for the record every weekend.

