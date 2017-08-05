Matchpool | Monetize Your Platform w/Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is more popular than ever and is evolving even faster than it arrived. With Bitcoin splitting into two and Ethereum skyrocketing in popularity, it was only a matter of time before Cryptocurrency diversified its availability and uses.

Matchpool is looking to lead the way in that diversification race.

Matchpool brings people together with specific interests to meet other like-minded people, while rewarding community owners for providing a space for members in the community to subscribe and privately chat with each other. Community owners can invite their current communities form other Platforms, select a business model and monetize their community for the value they bring to that community.

And navigating Matchpool is super simple. The user can sign in with their existing Social Media credentials, then they browse all the available Groups or “Pools” as they’re called. When members find a pool they'd like to join, they pay a monthly or a one-time fee for joining it, or they can just join the pool if the owner decided it's free. After joining, they can interact with all the members, watch the provided content, or chat with the matchmakers who might be able to help finding the person or service they are after.

Pools are modular and flexible and can be used for a wide variety of purposes. By using one of the business models inside the Matchpool platform, users across many industries will be able to take advantage of the tools and services available within it. Matchpool provides its members with the tools to monetize their knowledge, services or content, but the users themselves decide how to sell their product, and they can set their own prices and terms, with the same level of flexibility as building your own unique platform. Members can then tap into such content using Matchpool’s new token, known as the Guppy, which is an Ethereum ERC-20 token that powers all the paid services across the platform.

I got the opportunity to speak with Matchpool’s CEO, Yonatan Ben Shimon about the new app and all its intentions.

CEO Yonatan Ben Shimon (Left)

Ben Shimon comes with a background in finance and cryptocurrency fund management. His team operates out of Israel, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. He feels that the major lingering problem in current social media platforms is that they don’t allow owners of pages and channels to financially interact with their followers, and all the large platforms suffer from this issue, including: YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

He offers more insight to those wondering what Matchpool can offer them.

“Imagine you are going to Facebook and there is no wall, rather there are only groups. You can join a group or open a group. The thing is – not as on Facebook – here you can pay for special services. If the admin is someone special you can pay for a lecture with him or ask questions. Those groups are like special clubs with a certain luxury in it.”

When asked if he would agree that the evolution of an incentive driven social network, such as Matchpool, is essentially the mashed concepts of Facebook, Paypal and Reddit all in one - thus making it the most cutting edge and convenient platform available to date.

Shimon responded, “I’ll modestly say ‘yes’. What I like about this idea is that Facebook cant do it because its all business model works on the fact that its free and the data is being sold to the advertisers. We are working hard towards the beta release and excited from this journey.”

Shimon added, “Facebook can’t monetize groups because its business model relies on the fact the platform is free, and because the data about the members is sold to the advertisers. We are working on a platform that does not rely on advertisers and offers content creators a new way to directly monetize their content, knowledge and services using cryptocurrency.”

Having barely launched their alpha two weeks ago, Matchpool has already generated over 700 registered users and is on the path to explode in popularity.