MatH is EveRywHerE or at Least It Should Be

Years ago, when my son was in preschool, I began a book entitled, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Other Math Tools . I loved finding math in “unexpected places” and enjoyed observing young children explore and discover. This approach enables children to become risk takers. With the onset of many identified nut allergies, the title bit the dust but the concepts are alive and well.

I love math for many reasons. The first has to do with my Dad. I can remember solving everyday math problems while he observed and interjected comments such as, “that’s good but can you think of another way or a faster way.” The challenges not only spoke to his confidence in my ability to take multiple perspectives but also gave me the license to be creative.

Math challenges were fun and the process encouraged me to take risks. For three years in high school, I was very fortunate to have had Mr. Loopman, a teacher who always found the fun in math. I could never understand why some of my peers wanted to memorize everything. It is much more fun to see and feel the logic.

As a teacher, I have found that simple ideas go a long way. My four and five-year-olds love the multisensory, open-ended explorations enabled through Unifix cubes. They become invitations to explore bases, patterns, measurement, counting and basic math functions. I keep a bin with exactly 100 cubes, 10 of each of 10 colors. The children can use them in any way they choose. The only requirement is to put the cubes back exactly the way they found them, in groups of 10 by color. It is not unusual for children to grab the magnifying glasses (kept close by) and say something like, “I only have eight; I am missing two” and then set off to find them. The focus is not on memorizing the math facts; the focus is on gaining a meaningful understanding through what the child knows and wants to explore. It is amazing to see them using their newly uncovered/discovered knowledge in other areas, such as blocks, dramatic play and during snack as well.

Another favorite activity loved by my class is the ten-block challenge. We have a vibrant block area and the structures created can easily contain more than one hundred blocks. The rules for the challenge were simple; a single person can use only ten blocks to build, any ten blocks. The children became excited as they tried to outsmart me by getting together in groups of two, three, or more. They, with just a question or two from me, discovered equivalencies such as two of the unit blocks equal a double unit, two squares equal one unit, and one day, a child was beaming as he applied these ideas to our Pattern Blocks, discovering that an equilateral triangle plus a rhombus equaled a trapezoid. It is always thrilling to watch them take this newfound knowledge and apply it in many ways.

Children love math, but more importantly, they love discovering math. They love needing it in their everyday life. Over the years, I have found that “math in the moment” is exactly what turns on the “I want to do this” impulse. Books such as Inch by Inch by Leo Lionni and The Relatives Came by Cynthia Rylant provide copious avenues for math discoveries.

A project with a defined teacher objective and plenty of opportunities for self-discovery can make for exciting times as well. For Halloween, my preschoolers try to predict the number of seeds in our pumpkin. After their first estimates, the children have a chance to examine and explore every aspect of the pumpkin on their own or in groups. They have been known to roll, lift, tip, feel, pat, count lines and even place their ears on the pumpkin to listen for a clue, often conferring with each other.

When they are ready they make their second estimate. We record these predictions and post them on our meeting area wall at the child’s eye level. After cutting around the stem, the children pull out all of the seeds, rinse them and lay them out to dry. In small groups with a stack of paper plates, they write the number “10” on each plate. The next step is to find a partner and count ten seeds for each plate.

One of the most awe inspiring parts for children is when these plates are laid out in rows on multiple tables that have been pushed together, end to end. After final estimates, we count the pumpkin seeds. This project gives children a real sense of number. Other valuable components of this project involve science and language arts activities as we carve the pumpkin, talking about the feelings we want it to show, voting on a name for our pumpkin and creating a story.

We all enjoy the math in songs and rhymes where it is truly multisensory. Chants with monkeys jumping on the bed, apples hanging on a tree, or children rolling out of bed, not to mention rhythm itself provides opportunities for students to predict, rethink, double check and even change the outcome, while being empowered through basic math facts.

I love math and believe that when we as teachers enable children to discover it in everyday activities, we give them more than a basic understanding. We give them the license to uncover, discover and creatively solve problems.

Once while teaching first grade, one of my students came in the room announcing she had seen a huge whale. After acknowledging the sighting, I casually asked if the whale could fit in our room. Within seconds, children grabbed rulers, yardsticks, Snap cubes and Unifix cubes. They helped each other as a community and discovered that the walls were not long enough. As they pondered what to do, one child began to measure the diagonal. Pythagoras would have been proud. This child was beaming as he discovered a way for the whale to fit in our room. The whole community was delighted, so much so that they began measuring everything in sight and comparing lengths and widths.

Less is definitely more - one small question or comment can set off creative and cognitive explorations. This kind of Vygotskian scaffolding is empowering. Making observations or setting boundaries within which to explore, can ignite creative problem solving leading to lasting interest.