President Donald Trump has a plethora of movie and television credits that most budding actors can only dream of.

But according to movie star Matt Damon, it’s not down to the way he delivers his lines ― and is actually more about directors playing the game to gain permission to film on his property.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” Damon revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview published online Friday.

“(Director) Martin Brest had to write something in ‘Scent of a Woman’ — and the whole crew was in on it,” he claimed. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, “Hello, Mr. Trump!” — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

Essentially, “you waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out,” Damon explained. “But I guess in ‘Home Alone 2’ they left it in.”

“It was explained to us that in order for us to film at the Plaza (Hotel in New York City, which Trump then owned), we had a little walk-on part for Donald and Marla (Maples, Trump’s then wife),” said O’Donnell.

The scene was indeed later consigned to the cutting room floor, however.

Damon also rallied against Trump for failing to fully condemn white supremacist violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, and called his “many sides” comment “abhorrent.”