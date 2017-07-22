'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening Leads Comic-Con Crowd In Anti-Trump Cheer

Tell us how you really feel!

“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening made no secret of his feelings about Donald Trump at a Comic-Con panel on Saturday. He led the crowd of hundreds of fans in a rousing chant: “Lock Him Up!”

It all started when Groening told fans that executives of 21st Century Fox had told “Simpsons” writers to go easier on the network after the show made a joke that Fox News was “not racist, but No. 1 with racists.”

“Then Bill O’Reilly called us pinheads and look what happened,” Groening said.

Well, O’Reilly left the network in disgrace.

That may be what inspired Groening to lead the crowd in a loud enthusiastic “lock him up” chant, a riff on the “lock her up” chant that Republicans used on Hilary Clinton during the 2016 election.

“The Simpsons” has made fun of Donald Trump ever since it jokingly predicted in a 2000 episode that he would eventually be President of the United States.

Executive producer Matt Selman promised fans tthe show will continue to stick to their guns where humor is concerned.