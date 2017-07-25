Alright, now we’re freakin’ talking: Matt Groening, who created a little show you might have heard of called “The Simpsons,” is taking his talents to Netflix, where he’s going to create a new “adult animated comedy fantasy series.”

What’s more, he’s enlisting Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” fame to voice the star character, Bean, who is apparently a “hard-drinking young princess.”

Here’s a brief synopsis of what’s in store, courtesy of the streaming company:

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

Netflix has ordered up 20 episodes of this baby, and it’s going to release them 10 episodes at a time starting next year. Groening will serve as co-executive producer alongside Josh Weinstein, who also worked on “The Simpsons” and “Futurama.”

Other associated parties include Eric Andre, Bill West and Matt Berry.

“Ultimately,” Groening said in a statement, “‘Disenchantment’ will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said the company was happy to bring Groening aboard, which, obviously.