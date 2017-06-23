Matt Lauer Trolls Tom Cruise By Reenacting Infamous 'Glib' Interview

Troll! There’s a troll in the dungeon! And his name is Matt Lauer.

Back in 2005, Lauer sat down with Tom Cruise for an interview about “War of the Worlds,” and things quickly took a turn for the worse.

In the interview, Cruise criticized Brooke Shields for treating her postpartum depression with drugs and went on a rant about drug abuse, infamously calling Lauer “glib.”

“You’re glib. You don’t even know what Ritalin is,” said Cruise.

This was during the Cruise and Katie Holmes years, so all the while Holmes was looking on. Thinking back on it, it’s very weird, but somehow it makes sense.

Now, more than a decade later, Andy Cohen somehow convinced Lauer to reenact the interview with the latter playing the part of Cruise. Despite Lauer saying that Cruise was later apologetic and they now have a good relationship, the dude went for it.

You can watch the original interview, including all the shots of Holmes looking on, in the “Today Show” video below, unless, of course, you’re glib.