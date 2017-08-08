The One Where Matt LeBlanc Got A Nasty Injury On The 'Friends' Set

Joey Tribbiani really shouldn’t do his own stunts.

Matt LeBlanc told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night about an epic fail on the set of “Friends” that resulted in an actual injury.

The two men were discussing Jay-Z’s recent remake of the show with an all-black cast, and LeBlanc revealed that the episode they chose was one with a wild memory.

“That, ironically, is the one where I dislocated my shoulder,” LeBlanc told Kimmel.

Of course, every “Friends” fan remembers “The One Where No One’s Ready” if only because Joey decides to put on all of Chandler’s clothes as revenge.

Yup, that’s the one!

Joey and Chandler are feuding in the episode. And really, it all began with the comfy armchair in Monica’s apartment. LeBlanc revealed that while he was trying to steal the chair from Matthew Perry’s character, he miscalculated his lunge and ended up with a really nasty injury.

“I’m looking, and my whole shoulder is gone,” LeBlanc told Kimmel. “My arm is sticking out of my ass basically.”

LeBlanc happens to have an impeccable memory about the incident, which happened more than 20 years ago.