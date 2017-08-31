Watch Matt Stonie Pig Out On An Ungodly Amount Of Ribs

It’s good to see that former Nathan’s hot dog-eating champ Matt Stonie still excels at the meats.

Stonie, aka Megatoad, attempted to eat 100 St. Louis-style ribs in his latest viral vid.

Ranked third in Major League Eating, the dude remains undeterred in his quest for glutton greatness. Just watch him go.

What a pleasure to see him enjoy his work. He mentions how much he likes the ribs on more than one occasion.

Now check out that double-fisted bone-strip. Legend.