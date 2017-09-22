HUFFPOST FINDS
Matte Black Fall Decor Is The Dark Trend We Need This Season

Black never went out of style.

By Amanda Pena
Etsy

Though it’s no coincidence we’re seeing interest spike for ink-dark hues like matte black since our eyes are now on Halloween, in reality matte black has been trending in the home and living realm for months. The out-of-this-world color has been popping up everywhere from wedding decor and kitchenware, to minimalist home accessories.

With the darkest holiday of the year just weeks away, get this on-trend look with matte serveware, chalk-painted pumpkins, and dark lighting accents. See below for 15 of our favorite matte black finds, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

