Matthew and Gunnar Nelson continue to celebrate their dad Ricky in impressive, emotional fashion

Chris Epting

For more than a decade, it’s become one of the most popular and successful road shows out there, and with good reason. Poignant, intimate and entertaining, “Ricky Nelson Remembered” is a tour de force that’s as much about the legendary elder as it is about his faithful, dedicated and marvelously talented twin sons, Gunnar and Matthew.

The show, as experienced September 8 at the Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center in Palos Verdes, CA, features plenty of inside anecdotal banter about growing up Nelson. It’s also punctuated with compelling and appropriate video clips that help shape the arc of the story. As curators of the family dynasty, Gunnar and Matthew take the job seriously. Beyond just their own personal memories, which are as interesting as you might imagine, they have also taken pains to present the full context of just where the Nelson family fits in the pantheon of show business. And we are indeed talking royalty here.

Stretching back to their grandparents, national treasures Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, and then wending their way through the storied world of their father, America’s first true “teen idol,” the guys simply revel in the history.

Their chemistry is comfortable, familiar and intuitive. They’ve been through a lot together and it shows. But to their credit, it’s their fathers’ story that they are telling and as all good storytellers do, they place themselves in the background to best serve the memory of their dad. And they do so with grace.

Yet their chemistry is also undeniably a show-within-a-show. Funny, self-effacing and fully aware of their almost incomprehensible pedigree, the twins have lots of fun with their own life’s experiences as they pertain to their dad and the rest of the family. And, like Ricky, they are both pure pop craftsman that deliver the hits with passion and class.

And oh how the music still resonates. These songs are so deeply embedded intercultural DNA, that we almost forget just how unique they are; and the feelings they evoke. But deconstructed by the brothers Nelson, each song feels polished and new, with new sparkling angles revealed.

Ricky Nelson established himself as one of the most important rock artists and influential musicians of the last 50 years, selling over 200 million recordings. Additionally, between 1957 and 1973, the rock and roll pioneer had 53 songs on Billboards Top 100 with hits like “Travelin Man,” “Believe What You Say,” “A Teenagers Romance,” and even Billboard’s first number one hit, “Poor Little Fool.” Nelson’s flair for rockabilly, natural ability to sing heartfelt ballads, and familial connection to the popular television show The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet allowed him to become a pop icon who received a Golden Globe nomination while co-starring with John Wayne in Rio Bravo. And the brothers cover every phase of his life, paying particular attention in Act II to his Stone Canyon Band, which helped create the blueprint for the birth of the country rock movement in Southern California.

“We want to have roots and wings,” says Gunnar about pleasing fans of his dad’s music. “We’ve embraced our past, but at the same time, we have our eyes on the future.” “We feel like we’re representing not only who we are, but who our dad was as a man and as an artist,” adds Matthew. “And our own sound has developed accordingly.”

The twins’ revelations on such luminaries is Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan are not lost on the audience. All of a sudden, the crowd that is being made to feel so at home, realizes that they are now just once removed from some of the biggest cultural icons names to ever roam the earth. But that’s really the magic of the show. The brothers make you feel comfortable and at ease. They are intimately sharing their family with your family. But of course it’s the music that makes it all soar. Watching a clip of Rick singing “Garden Party,” his beautifully bittersweet ode to being yourself, and then watching the boys translate their own version, the songs’ theme seems as timeless as ever. No matter what you’re born into, no matter what the challenges or expectations, no matter what your fears may be – in the end, you’ve just got to please yourself before you can think of pleasing everyone else.

They close their “Ricky Nelson Remembered” shows with an emotional original, “Just Once More,” a message to their father that reminds us to appreciate those around us, to tell the people we love exactly that while we still have the chance.

It’s easy to imagine Ricky looking down, smiling at his devoted sons as they celebrate their dad each night. Nelson was only 45 when he perished in a tragic plane crash in 1985. Today, his sons are five years past that point. They are veterans in their own right, platinum pop princes that scaled the heights just like the rest of the family. But they’re just as youthful and effervescent as many probably remember when they exploded on the scene in 1990. With that energy and brotherly connection, they touch your heart as well as rock your soul. The chemistry with the audience is as seamlessly harmonic as their intertwined vocals. Technically, it may be a show we are experiencing. But it is also real.