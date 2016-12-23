Matthew McConaughey Once Faked An Australian Accent For An Entire Year

Imagine Matthew McConaughey saying his catchphrase “alright, alright, alright” with an Australian accent.

Had you met the Hollywood actor when he started college in Texas after a year living down under, that’s exactly what you may have heard ― because he faked an Aussie twang for a whole 12 months following his return.

McConaughey made the hilarious confession on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday, as he explained why he didn’t use the same linguistic skills to voice his character, koala Buster Moon, in the new animated musical movie “Sing.”