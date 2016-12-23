COMEDY

Matthew McConaughey Once Faked An Australian Accent For An Entire Year

It was all for the ladies, he says.

12/23/2016 06:11 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Imagine Matthew McConaughey saying his catchphrase “alright, alright, alright” with an Australian accent.

Had you met the Hollywood actor when he started college in Texas after a year living down under, that’s exactly what you may have heard ― because he faked an Aussie twang for a whole 12 months following his return.

McConaughey made the hilarious confession on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday, as he explained why he didn’t use the same linguistic skills to voice his character, koala Buster Moon, in the new animated musical movie “Sing.”

“Were people into it?” Meyers asked McConaughey, in reference to his long-running hijinks.

“The ladies kind of were, which was why I was doing it,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” star replied. “There’s a lot of my fraternity brothers out there, going ‘you son of a bitch, you did fake that for a year.’”

Check out the full interview above. 

Related Coverage

Also on HuffPost

More:

Australia Matthew Mcconaughey
Suggest a correction
Comments
Matthew McConaughey Once Faked An Australian Accent For An Entire Year

CONVERSATIONS