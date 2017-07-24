Maximizing 2017’s Digital Marketing Success Using Project Management Tools

Digital marketing is constantly in flux, which is due in part to the regular algorithm changes that are made by Google. Additionally, just as trendy color schemes change annually, it’s vital for companies to stay updated with the latest and greatest ways to leverage their digital marketing for optimal results.

Fortunately, this is made much easier by utilizing project management tools. Let’s take a closer look at these tools, along with the latest digital marketing changes every business owner needs to know about!

Project Management Tools: How Can They Help?

In a nutshell, project management tools provide an easy, all-in-one solution for ensuring that your team stays on task until each project is completed. A prime example is Project Nucleus, which is an SEO project management platform. This tool is the first of its kind to offer truly robust pre-loaded SEO templates, along with video training for your employees.

Specialized project management tools are available for almost any industry and task you can imagine. SEO project management is one of the most critical aspects of digital marketing, which makes this particular option a must-have for many businesses.

The previously mentioned Project Nucleus joins a very small list of project management platforms that have been customized specifically for digital marketers. Other examples include Brightpod and ViduPM, but these tools need some catching up to do.

No matter which option you choose, though, your digital marketing department will benefit from enhanced team management features that help bring everyone together, even when they’re not all physically in the same place. As with all other forms of project management software, these platforms enable you to add each team member, put in their individual and team assignments, track the progress of everyone’s work and communicate with each other inside the platform.

2017’s Most Notable Digital Marketing Changes

Digital marketing must evolve with consumers in order to have a positive impact. Currently, we’re living in an age where consumers expect to have their needs met almost instantly. At the same time, they’re becoming increasingly frustrated by obtrusive digital advertisements such as pop-up ads and sponsored posts.

Consumers will be even more tethered to their smartphone by the end of the year than they were at the beginning, so it’s wise to strongly consider making an app as part of your digital marketing. Soon, consumers will even be able to leave physical stores without having to enter a checkout lane to make a payment, and this type of immediate, no fuss experience is what they’re looking for from all companies. An app can help you stay on the cutting edge of this technology.

From an SEO standpoint, well-written content still rules. Google keeps rewarding sites that take this approach, and blogging alone can significantly boost your inbound marketing profile. Always remember: inbound marketing is the least expensive form of digital marketing, yet it can provide the biggest rewards if it’s done properly!

Younger consumers tend to prefer videos or fun content that’s provided in a listicle format. This is why sites such as YouTube, Buzzfeed and Ranker are consistently ranked among the top 50 most visited websites. Keep this in mind if you’re targeting millennial customers. You can have the best of both worlds by creating videos and images that are based on well-written, listicle style articles.

Why Does Digital Marketing Need Project Management?

Experts have studied the impact of digital marketing on consumer behavior, and it’s clear that businesses need to fully take advantage of any tools that will help them expand their digital presence. In fact, consumers have become less patient and less likely to remain loyal to one brand, but they’re more likely to connect with their favorite brands via social media.

This may seem like a conundrum. However, properly managing your social media profiles and other digital marketing sources, including blog posts and video advertisements, can help you attract a larger group of qualified customers. You can even use digital marketing to help buck the trend of consumers feeling less loyal to companies and more interested in merely getting the best deal.